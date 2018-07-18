A police officer serving with the Police Command in Nasarawa State has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers along Akwanga-Wamba road in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Samaila Usman, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lafia.

“The police patrol along the axis on July 15 ran into a road block mounted by the suspected criminals and a gun battle ensued.

“One of our officers sustained injury as a result of the incident and later died at the hospital.

“A member of the gang was also killed while others escaped with bullet wounds and are currently being trailed by the police,” Usman said.

He said an AK47 riffle and several rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the scene of the incident.

Usman appealed to members of the public to report anyone in their community found with bullet wounds to the security agencies for prompt action.