<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Armed robbers on Monday raided a commercial bank at Ido-ani, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing seven persons in the process.

The robbery was said to have occurred at about 2 p.m. at the only commercial bank in the community located at Isewa quarters of the town.

It was gathered that those affected were five officials of the bank, a vice-principal of a school who was at the bank as a customer, and a policeman.

The robbers reportedly carted away an undisclosed amount during the operation which lasted for about an hour.

Witnesses say the robbers stormed the bank premises shooting sporadically and proceeded to the banking hall after destroying the security doors with dynamite.

Although efforts were made to get the attention of soldiers at Isua Akoko military check point and the police in the town, the robbers had concluded their operations before the soldiers arrived.

Besides the dead, some others received various degrees of injuries from gunshots and are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo and at Ido-Ani General Hospital.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, a superintendent of police, confirmed the incident.

He said one of the robbers was arrested and a full scale investigation has started.

He, however, would not give further details on the suspect, saying investigation was ongoing.