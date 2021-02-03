



Respite came the way of many residents of Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Wednesday, after two suspected armed robbers terrorising the area were arrested by Lagos Police.

The duo Gbolahan Adebowale, male, 18, and Quadri Giwa Giwa Ajina, male, 21, were arrested at Sabo area at about 1.30 pm during an operation carried out by the Police attached to Sagamu Road Division, Ikorodu.

The Police however saved the suspects from being lynched by a mob just as a barrette pistol was recovered from the suspects.

The Commissioner for Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that they should be moved to the state Criminal Investigation Department CID, for proper investigation.





Meanwhile, fracas broke out on Wednesday, at Idi-Orogbo, Agunfoye area of Igbogbo in Ikorodu among some suspected land grabbers.

The incident occurred at about 11 am.

It was gathered that a suspected land grabber in the area who have just regained freedom from the law enforcement operatives was behind the fracas as he was said to have embarked on a revenge mission.

No life was lost to the incident.

At press time, there was the presence of a combined team of security operatives in the area.