At least, 15 persons have been killed and some beheaded by suspected cultists in Kono Bo-ue community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State in a fresh cult clash in the area.

Rampaging armed cultists invaded the community, raiding the home of rival cult members, killing at random.

A source in the community, who confirmed the killing, said the community have been witnessing cult related attacks as result of supremacy battle among rival gangs.

The source, who is a youth leader in the community identified as, Ana Hyacinth, said the incident has forced inhabitants to desert the community.

He called on government at all levels to urgently intervene in the situation to rescue the people.

“We woke up to a very gory situation in Kono Bo-ue Community to the fact that over 15 fifteen people were shot and killed by an armed cult group.

“It is unfortunate that despite moves by the governor to put an end to these killings, cultists have continued to Carey out attacks,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State police command has been contacted and were yet to react to the killing in Kono Bo-ue community in Khana Local Government Area at the time of this report.