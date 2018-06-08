The notorious armed bandits operating in the Birnin-Gwari axis of Kaduna State have kidnapped 23 travellers, including a nursing mother, on Friday morning.

Speaking to PRNigeria, one of the commercial drivers, Mohamed Kebi, who escaped the scene of the kidnapping, said five vehicles were intercepted during the abduction.

Kebi said: “At least five vehicles were intercepted by kidnappers along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna Road around 11am this morning.

“At least 23 people were kidnapped, including a nursing mother and one other kid.

“The incident occurred at Kwanar-tsauni between Udawa and Labi.

“Though there is improved security along Funtua route, which many commercial vehicles ply, we want the government to also provide maximum security to other routes that are haven of kidnappers.”