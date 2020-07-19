



Deadly armed bandits operating in Katsina have killed operatives of the Nigerian military Special Forces in an ambush in Jibia Local Government Area of the State.

The Situation report was sighted by PRNigeria on Sunday.

It stated: “Nigerian troops of Special Army Super Camp (SASC) 4 were ambushed by armed Bandits while on advance to notorious bandit leader’s camp Known as Dangote at Shimfida in Jibia Local Government Area.





“Troops were advancing on foot when bandits began engaging them from the hill.”

The report also disclosed the casualties to include Army Officers and Soldiers, while injured troops have been evacuated for medical treatment.

PRNigeria also sighted gory images of the troops killed in the ambush, which may be too graphic for the reading public.