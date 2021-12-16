Two men – Chibundu Ihofor, 18, and Christopher Nwali, 23 – on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, charged with stealing their employer’s N725,000.

The police charged the duo with conspiracy and stealing but they pleaded not guilty.

The defendants allegedly committed the offenses from July to October at Ogba, Lagos State.

According to the prosecutor, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, the defendants conspired to steal N725,000 belonging to their employer, Emeka Ezijiaku.

“After taking of stock, the complainant discovered that Ihofor stole N348, 000 while Nwali stole N377,000.

“When questioned, they could not give any satisfactory account of the missing money. They were handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offenses contravene Sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287(7) prescribes seven years jail term for stealing from one’s employer while Section 411 provides for two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.

Following their not guilty plea, the Magistrate, O.A. Layinka, released them on bail in the sum of N250,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Layinka said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case till Jan. 13 for hearing.