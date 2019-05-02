<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that an applicant, Omoyede Oyebanji, be remanded in Oke-kura Prison for allegedly belonging to a secret cult.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the police charged Oyebanji with two counts of Criminal Conspiracy and belong to member of secret cult and secret society.

Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Yusuf who gave the order, adjourned the case until May 14 for further mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Nasiru Yusuf, informed the court that the accused was arrested at Malete, following the information received from the residents.

Yusuf alleged that the accused and others at large, armed themselves with dangerous weapons and constituted public nuisance.

The Prosecutor said that the alleged offence contravened the provisions of Section 97 of Penal Code Law and Section 14 of Secret Cult and Secret Society Law 2016.

He prayed the court to remand the accused in prison custody pending the outcome of investigation.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty to charges against him.