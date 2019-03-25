<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A 20-year-old applicant, Mustapha Umar, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court Lagos, for allegedly breaking into a shop and stealing native attires worth N242, 500.

The police charged Umar, who lives at No.7 Owo St., Moricas, Agege, with three counts of conspiracy, stealing and house breaking.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Kenrich Nomayo, alleged that the defendant broke into the shop of a business woman, Mrs Habibat Abdullahi and stole some native attires valued at N242, 500.

Nomayo told the court that the defendant committed the offence with one other person who is at large on Feb.25 at Abimbola Street, Moricas, Agege, a Lagos suburb.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 308 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

NAN reports that conspiracy and house breaking stipulates two years imprisonment while stealing attracts three years jail term for offenders.

Chief Magistrate T.A. Ojo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ojo ordered that the sureties must be blood relations of the defendant and also reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until April 4 for mention.