The police on Wednesday arraigned an applicant in Mpape Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a Gionee cell phone, valued at N30, 000.

The defendant, Sylvester Omeh, 35, of no fixed address, is standing trial before Magistrate Hassan Muhammed, on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and theft.

The prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the case was reported at Garki Police Station by one Idris Doma of Area 8, Garki, Abuja.

Nwaforaku told the court that the defendant on May 13, at Area 8, boarded a commercial tricycle and allegedly stole another passenger’s Gionee handset, valued at N30, 000.

Nwaforaku further alleged that the defendant transfered N119,000 online, from the defendant’s account, using his bank details stored in his cell phone, to one Blessing Jizummwa, now at large.

The offence contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, while the judge admitted him to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum, and adjourned the case until July 17 for hearing.