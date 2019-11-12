<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Tuesday arraigned an applicant, Abdullahi Useni, in a Grade I Area Court, Mpape, Abuja for allegedly obstructing law enforcement officer from discharging his duties.

The police charged Useni with obstructing a public servant and failing to assist an officer of law in carrying out lawful duty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the defendant aided an offender to escape arrest from SP Omaka Udodima, who was on crime prevention patrol in Garki II, Abuja.

He alleged that Udodima was trying to arrest a driver of a Toyota Corolla with registration number BF 383 KUJ, who was using a private registered car for commercial purposes.

Nwaforaku alleged that the defendant who was a passenger in the car, removed the key from the ignition and aided the the offender to escape.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 149 and 150 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge, Mr Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until Nov.18, for hearing.