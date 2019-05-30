<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An applicant, Uduak Effiong, who allegedly beat up his neighbour who asked him to stop urinating in front of his house, has appeared at a Grade I Area Court, Mpape, Abuja.

Effiong, 31, who lives behind crushed rock Mpape, Abuja is charged with three counts of joint act, causing hurt and mischief.

Prosecuting counsel Mr. Dominic Abba said the case was reported at the Mpape Police Station by the complainant, Fangyin Wakkai, of Gwari village Mpape, Abuja.

He said on May 20, the complainant saw the defendant urinating in front of his house and asked him to stop, but he did not.

The prosecutor alleged that afterwards, the defendant mobilised three others who destroyed the complainant’s house door, beat him up and injured him.

The offence, he said, contravened sections 79, 246 and 327 of the Penal Code.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to N250, 000 bail with one surety in the like sum.

He said the surety must live within the court jurisdiction.

The case was adjourned till June 19.