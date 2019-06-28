<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Friday arraigned an applicant, Yusuf Quadri, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged possession of a gun and for belonging to an unlawful society.

Quadri, 29, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful society and possession of firearms.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Innocent Odugbo, Quadri unlawfully had in his possession, a locally-made gun with two unexpended cartridges.

Odugbo told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on Jan.12 at about 2.20 a.m. at Dopemu in Agege, near Lagos.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant also managed and belonged to a cult, known as Eiye Confraternity.

“The police arrested the defendant after they received a distress call from an unknown person on his hideout while the other accomplices escaped.”

He said that the offences contravened Sections 42, 330 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S.K. Matepo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 15.