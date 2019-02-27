



The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved judgments in the four appeals filed by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnghen.

A three-man panel of the court, led by Justice Stephen Adah, after taking arguments from parties, in respect of the appeals, said they will be informed when judgments were ready.

The appeals are CA/A/44c/2019; CA/A/CA/A/63c/19; CA:A/70c/2019 and CA/A/114c/2019.

Onnoghen is, by his first appeal, challenging the jurisdiction of the CCT to hear the charge against him, being a serving judicial officer.

He is, in the second appeal, querying the propriety of the CCT’s ruling of January 14 this year, in which it elected to hear all pending applications.

The third appeal is against the CCT ex-parte order directing Onnoghen to vacate office as CJN and for President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint an acting CJN.

The fourth appeal challenges the competence of the warrant of arrest issued against the suspended CJN by the CCT.

The arrest warrant, issued on February 13 this year, was vacated by the CCT on February 15 when Onnoghen voluntarily attended the sitting of the CCT, during which he was arraigned.