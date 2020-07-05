



Wife of the Appeal Court Justice, Ekwele Agube, has been kidnapped in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

According to aitnews, Ekwele who is the wife of Justice Ignatius Agube was kidnapped in her shop along Ekorinim Phase II in Calabar Municipality Area Council of Cross River State on Saturday, at about 8:30 pm local time.

Confirming the incident, Permanent Secretary in charge of Security in the Governor’s Office, Dr Alfred Mboto said the suspected kidnappers numbering about 4 shot at a female relation of the kidnapped Justice’s wife who is currently receiving treatment at the Nigeria Navy Reference Hospital Calabar.

Mboto said all the routes to the areas have been locked down by the security agencies including the riverine corridors, assuring that the suspects are being tracked.





Some residents who prefer anonymity said cases of kidnapping in Calabar and its environs are becoming unbearable in recent times.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security (South), Ani Esin, also confirmed that one locally made pistol was recovered at the scene where the kidnappers operated.

Both the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Irene Ugbo and that of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Solomon Eremi said they could not comment on the matter as it has not been brought to their notice officially.

Ekwele Agube operates a shop at Ekorinim not too far from her house where some gunmen who drove in a commercial Audi car kidnapped her.