Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe, religious and political affiliation, have been enjoined to be team players in curtailing the security challenges that have bedeviled the country in recent times.

Speaking in Lagos on Saturday, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Stanley Osifo, said Nigerians themselves are the primary materials needed to fight insecurity.

Citing the recent happenings in Zamfara and Taraba states, he said the issue of insecurity in Nigeria has gone beyond what ordinary man thinks, saying it beckons on all Nigerians to help government and security agencies in terms of intelligence gathering.

The Edo State born politician passed vote of confidence on Buhari administration and the security structure in Nigeria given the fact that some local government areas captured by Boko Haram sect in 2015 had been reclaimed.

He opined that it is unpatriotic on the side of some Nigerians to call on Buhari to remove the current service chiefs for lacking ideas to tackle insecurity ravaging the country.

He said members of Boko Haram sect dislodged from their main areas of operation, particularly Sambisa forest, could be the same terrorists that found their ways to different parts of the country and are perpetrating all kinds of terrorist attacks in the guise of herdsmen.

The businessman-turned politician gave kudos to Buhari on how his administration has been trying its best in terms of motivating and procuring equipment for the military to curtail terrorism and banditry.

“The security apparatus that was put up has done its best in curtailing insecurity. As a nation, we should not stigmatise against particular people and we should not because of political affiliation condemn what is good and give credit to what is wrong.

“Before politics came, we were Nigerians so we should be just in our disposition and embrace patriotism to see how we can work together to make the issue of insecurity a thing of the past,” he counselled.