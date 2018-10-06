



Six delegate members of All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Jigawa Northeast Senatorial district died few hours after casting their vote.

The delegates, who came to Gumel local government from Guaiwa ‎local government, died in a ghastly motor accident on their way back home after casting their votes at around 10:30 pm.

Guaiwa local government delegates were the first set to be screened and they cast their votes, and as at the time they left the venue, the primary election was going on with about nine local governments left to cast their votes out of 11.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Jigawa State Police Command, SP Abdul Jinjiri said, the accident occured at Dantado village along Gumel Babura road involving Mode F bus with plate number XB 421 KZR ‎and a car, Gulf 3 model.

He said all the drivers were on the same lane driving on high speed, loaded with the passengers mainly APC delegates conveyed from Gumel to Guaiwa. In an attempt by the bus driver to overtake the car, they brushed each other and lost control.

“When they lost control and drove into bush, the bus somersaulted and killed all the passengers including the driver instantly.”

In his condolence message, the state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, expressed shocked over the sudden death of the deceased.

He said, the deceased had defied all difficulties and went down to Gumel to exercise their civil rights and delivered the mandate entrusted on them as delegates for electing the leaders expected to lead the nation.

According to him, their participation in the election process is a demonstration of national patriotism and support for democratic development, which history will continue to remember them for. Governor Badaru then prayed Almighty Allah to forgive all their sins and shortcomings, grant them eternal rest in the paradise and also pray Allah to grant their brave families fortitude to bear the lost.