Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, Henry Ashofor, and an aide, and two others, have been reportedly kidnapped near Aiyetoro along the Igarra Ibillo road.

The incident was said to have happened at about 5:00p.m, on Saturday, shortly after the chairman and other top politicians from the area attended a burial ceremony in Igarra, the headquarters of the local government area.

“We were together at the party with several other political leaders and he left us and his followers to go back to Ibillo.

“We were shocked when we were told that he has been kidnapped. They were taken at gun point and led into the bush,” a party chieftain said.

At the time of sending the report, the police was yet to make an official statement but security personnel attached to the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele, who immediately mobilised to the area, arrested a suspect believed to be an informant and is currently with the police, in Igarra.

The APC ward III chairman in the area, Arnold Shadrach, was just released after he was reportedly kidnapped few days ago.

Recall that armed robbers last month raided banks in Igarra, resulting in the death of 10 persons.