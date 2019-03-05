



All Progressives Congress ( APC ) House of Assembly candidate for Onitsha 1 State Constituency, Afam Emejulu, Tuesday survived attack by suspected cultists at Egerton Street, Onitsha, Anambra state.

The attack, coming barely four days to the governorship and House of Assembly elections, was believed to be sponsored by political opponents.

It was gathered from family sources that the victim was leaving his house in the early hours of the day when he was attacked.

“He was taken unawares by the thugs numbering about ten who laid ambush and accosted him, with one of them hitting him on the head with a hammer.

“Others clubbed, marched on him and hit him while he was forced to lie face down,” the source alleged.

The source further alleged that one of the boys to the victim, who rushed to rescue him, had his three toes chopped off with machete.

Elder brother to the victim, Raphael Emejulu, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said he was away when the news got to him and had to rush back.

He said, “On my way back, I saw Police Patrol team and I asked them to accompany me and they obliged.

“On arrival to the scene, my brother who was still lying face down was unconscious with blood gushing out of his nose and mouth.”

According to him, the thugs immediately took to their heels as they shot sporadically in the air.

He however said two of them were arrested while some ran into Onitsha Central Police barracks from where they escaped during a gun duel with the police.

He said the case has been reported at the police while the APC candidate and the boy whose toes were cut were taken to the hospital.

He added, “I personally incidented the matter and made statement at Central Police Station Onitsha.

“The police medical report was signed by one Edna Solomon, an Inspector of Police attached to the station and Dr. Okonkwo O. C. Of Onitsha General hospital.”

Although the reason of the attack on Afam was still sketchy as at press time, Raphael said it must have been politically motivated.

He said, “His campaign team the previous day mobilised over 3000 supporters for a road show where they displayed their capacity.

“It appeared their political opponents were uncomfortable. But power belongs to God, not man.”

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer for CPS, Onitsha, Ifeanyi Iburu, said the matter was yet to be reported to him.

He said, “As the DPO of the Division, I would have heard the development if it actually happened.”