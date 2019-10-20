<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Angry mob has lynched two suspected armed robbers as well as recovered arms from them (suspects) at Otovwodo-Agbassa Community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Details as to what the suspects stole were still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Before they met their waterloo, the deceased suspects, who were yet-to-be identified, had allegedly shot at a dry cleaner in Ometan area of Warri.

The victim, however, survived the attack, but sustained some injuries on his arms.

Angered by the development, the angry mob gave the two armed robbery suspects a hot chase and apprehended them at the premises of a private school where they took refuge.

They (suspects) were dragged out and given the beatings of their lives until they died in the presence of a police patrol team in the area.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke, confirmed the report in a telephone chat with newsmen in Warri.

CP Adeleke said, “They were lynched before the police could get to them. They were suspected robbers because arms were recovered from their bodies.”