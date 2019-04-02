<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mr. Mustapha Dandaura of the Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, has said that he has formally assumed duties as the Commissioner of Police in the state after the general elections.

The new police boss disclosed this on Monday at the command headquarters Amawbia, Awka-South Local Government Area while parading suspected hoodlums for various offences.

He said that in spite of announcing his formal assumption of duty, it was also pertinent to keep members of the public abreast of cases of interest regarding the exploits of the police in Anambra State.

The police commissioner disclosed the arrest of a wanted murder suspect, one Ikechukwu Udensi a.k.a Ikanda in connection with the murder of Mr. Ndubuisi Nwokolo.

He recalled that in the recent past, one Ndubuisi Nwokolo, 38, was allegedly murdered in cold blood by one Ikanda and his accomplices using offensive weapons such as machetes and cutlasses on the victim.

Dandaura, however, informed that police operatives attached to the command, Operation Udoka, and Special Anti-Robbery Squad raided a criminal hideout at Menax in Onitsha and arrested the suspect Ikechukwu Udensi aka Ikanda who, according to him, was earlier declared wanted in connection with the alleged murder, adding that the suspect was currently assisting the police with useful information that could help in the arrest of his accomplices to bring them to book.

Another issue of public concern, he said, was the arrest of suspects who allegedly attacked Ajali Police Station in Orumba-North council area; setting it ablaze and carted away police rifles.

The police helmsman recalled that hoodlums suspected to be IPOB members attacked Ajali Division, burnt down the station including three police patrol vehicles and other exhibits.

He said the suspects equally carted away three AK47 rifles from the division’s armoury as well as injured the DCO who was on visiting round. As a result, the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad embarked on aggressive manhunt for the perpetrators and arrested five of the suspects, noting that upon interrogations they took operatives to their hideout and one AK47 rifle was recovered while investigations were still on-going after which suspects would be charged to court.

He said that other issues of public interest include the arrest of armed-robbery suspect and recovery of firearms. To this end, the police commissioner informed that police operatives attached to the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested at Upper Iweka area of Onitsha one Chiamobi Amauwa aged 25 of Ihechiowa, Abia State.

The police boss said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect belonged to a one-chance robbery syndicate terrorising Onitsha and environs using a commercial bus to deceive their victims.

He said exhibits recovered from the suspect include one locally made pistol and operational vehicle L300 with Reg. No. DRK 85XA, adding that the said case was still under investigations and that efforts were equally being intensified to apprehend his accomplices after which they would also be charged to court.