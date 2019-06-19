<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two persons, Chukwudi Igwilo and Chukwuneke Nnaemeka, have been arrested over alleged armed robbery and other heinous crimes in Anambra state.

The suspects were said to have been on the police wanted list.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, in a statement in Awka, said one locally made single barrel pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from c.

He said Nnaemeka belonged to a secret cult group, bagger confraternity.

He said, “On the 16/6/2019 at about 9:15 pm, following intelligence report, Police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Chukwudi Igwilo ‘m’ aged 49 years of Nanka in Orumba north LGA of Anambra State.

“On the 17/6/2019 at about 4:05 pm, Police detectives attached to c Division arrested one Mr Chukwuneke Nnaemeka ‘m’ aged 23 years of c village, Abagana in Njikoka LGA of Anambra State.

Mohammed said the case was being investigated, adding that the suspects were assisting the Police with useful information that would lead to the arrest of other accomplices.

According to the PPRO, 51 suspected cultists were also apprehended by the Command Special Anti Cult unit (SPACS) in conjunction with Operation Puff Adder at various locations of the state.

He said, “Out of the 51 suspects arrested,13 were screened out, 8 suspects charged to court.

“12 suspects were placed under police supervision for being underage while 18 others are undergoing investigation.”