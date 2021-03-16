



Police in Anambra have uncovered a baby factory fronting as a bar and brothel in Nnewi.

They also found four pregnant girls awaiting delivery in the raid on the building named Cool Joint Bar.

The purported owner Gladys Nworie Ikegwuonu is presently at large.

Police spokesman Haruna Mohammed said on Tuesday that the bar business was a cover for the baby factory run within.

Police have named the four pregnant girls rescued from the site: Chisom Okoye, 20 years, of Mgbaneze Isu, Onicha LGA,. Ebonyi State, Chinecherem Clement, 18 years, of Agbaebo Isu of Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State, Blessing Ogbonna, ‘ 21 years, of Nkwagu Isu of Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State and Blessing Njoku, 21 years, of Mgbaneze Isu of Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State.

Ikegwuonu is believed to have sent men who grabbed a four-year-old child of St Joseph’s School Otolo, as he walked with his siblings.





Police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the baby factory — Abuchi Ani, 32, of Ohazora, Ebonyi, and Emeka Ikegwuonu, 49, of Akabukwu, Nnewi, Anambra.

The men on a motorcycle were pursued by commercial motorcyclists and beaten to stupor.

One died, the other was arrested.

Police said Ikegwuonu operates by getting young girls and bringing in men to impregnate them.

The young girls are sent away after their give birth and their babies sold.

Mohammed said the command was intensifying efforts to arrest the principal suspect, Gladys Nworie Ikegwuonu of Ohaozora, Ebonyi State, in order to bring her and other accomplices to justice.