Traditional ruler of Umueri, Anambra-East local government area of Anambra State, Igwe Sir Ben Izuchukwu Emeka, has refuted alleged stockpiling of arms in preparation for war.

The monarch also denied loss of lives of some youths in the area over alleged face-off between him and the president-general of the community, Chief Pius Okonkwo.

In a press statement issued yesterday and made available to our correspondent, the traditional ruler described the allegation as malicious and targeted at tarnishing his image and that of the community.

In the statement which read in part, the royal father said, “The allegation of an armoury in my domain is false and to all intents and purposes intended to tarnish the reputation of my peace-loving community as well as drag my name in the mud.”