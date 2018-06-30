The Anambra State Government on Saturday said it had barred the army and police officers in the state from riding motorcycles in Awka and Onitsha.

It said the measure was to enable it to enforce the ban on motorcycle operators in these areas.

The state commissioner for transport, Mr Uchenna Okafor, disclosed this in a chat with newsmen on Saturday.

He said,” The ban on motorcycle operators is total. There will be no exceptions. We’ve met with the police and army authorities, and made it clear that their personnel won’t be allowed to ride motorcycles in the areas affected by the ban.

“We are not exempting anybody. It’s total and comprehensive. By July 1, no Okada will be seen in any road in Awka and Onitsha areas. It’s total.

Okafor said by the ban on motorcycle operators in the state, over “1000 thieves” would lose their jobs.

He said, “It is not in doubt that some of these Okada operators are criminals. They are the people snatching bags from women and students. With this ban, over 1000 thieves will leave the state because they have lost their jobs.

He said the governor had ordered no fewer than 1000 shuttle buses from Japan to cushion the effect of the ban on ” genuine motorcycle operators” in Awka and Onitsha.

He said the buses were being expected in the state any time soon.

He said, “The buses were ordered from Japan and would soon arrive the state at the cost of about N700,000 each.