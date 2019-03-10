



Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra state, country home of the former Secretary General of the Common Wealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, is boiling.

This is as a result of fracas that erupted over the conduct of State House of Assembly and fresh elections to Idemili Federal House of Representatives between a candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Hon. Obinna Chidoka and All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Ibezi, which reportedly resulted in the killing of two persons while scores sustained various degrees of bullet wounds, machete and dagger injuries.

Newsmen gathered that the conduct of the elections was going on smoothly amidst tight security until about 5pm on the fateful day when some unidentified political thugs numbering about 20 and said to be fully armed and led by a fierce- looking girl, had on alighting from a bus, made straight to the polling centre and in a bid to forcefully snatch the result sheets, ballot boxes and other electoral materials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), officials holding the items, started shooting indiscriminately and wielding others weapons of death but were resisted by the INEC officials, security agents and political party agents.

On the process two persons, were gunned down and the assailants who had come for the electoral materials immediately fled the scene leaving the dead in the pool of their blood which littered the ground.

The identities of the deceased, were not immediately ascertained but impeaccable sources hinted that one was an indigene of Obosi while the other came from Okpoko, a neighbouring community.

As people within the vicinity scampered for safety during the shooting, there was cries and wailing and on a tip-off the State.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Rabiu Ladodo, stormed the scene ostensibly to douse the tension but before his arrival, angry youths in Obosi, reportedly led by the PDP House of Representatives candidate, who is also the incumbent, Obinna Chidoka, took the corpses to the palace of theTraditional ruler of Obosi, HRM, Igwe Chudubem Iweka, accusing him of having soft spot for APGA when he was supposed to be non-partisan adding that as a father to all, he would look into their case with a view to restoring sanity and peace in the community.

Contributing, the Palace Secretary, Shedrack Igwebuike, described the dumping of the corpse in the palace as an abomination.

This morning (Sunday) members of the Igwe’s cabinet reportedly stormed the palace to make atonement to appease the gods.

“This morning being Sunday, members of the Igwe’s cabinet have come to make atonement to appease the gods because dumping the corpse in the palace is an abomination, the monarch does not see corpses” Igwebuike stated.

Commenting on the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Haruna Mohammed, denied that the killing was perpetrated by political thugs.