



Three people have been reportedly killed as rival cult groups clashes in Awka, while a wheebarrrow pusher was also felled by a stray bullet fired a by soldier chasing after cultists.

Daily Trust gathered that rivalry cult war was said to have started on Saturday night in Awka with sporadic gunshots.

The whelbarow pusher was said to have been shot at the Eke-Awka market roundabout when the soldiers were chasing the cultists .

A source in Awka said that the cult fight started on Saturday, and there have been serveral shootouts in different parts of the state capital.

The killing by a stray bullet comes a few days after a cult war claimed no fewer than seven lives and property in Okija community, in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.





Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu said only two person were killed .

He also stated that two-person have been arrested in connection of the cult war in the area.

According to him, “the Police Operatives have arrested two persons suspected to have been involved in clashes between rival cult groups in the early hours of 28th March 2021, along, Ifite Awka, Zik’s Avenue in Awka South LGA, which led to the death of two yet unidentified young men, whose bodies have been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”

Meanwhile, adequate security has been put in place to forestall further escalation of the incidence, while full-scale investigation has commenced.