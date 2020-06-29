



Some Awa community natives in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra, on Monday sought the state government’s intervention in ameliorating the gully erosion and bad road in the area.

The people made the plea during the distribution of palliatives to the vulnerable persons in the community.

The palliatives were organised by Mr Ambrose Egwuonwu, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Willie Obiano on Community Liaison.

“My community lacks access road; I have pushed hard for the state government of the day to give us a three-kilometre road.

“Government is aware of the road. From here to Awka should be about 15 minutes’ drive and would ease transportation and alleviate the sufferings of the people.

“Our people believe that they have been abandoned by the government but I have tried to speak to them to understand that we have called the attention of the State and Federal Governments to it,” Egwuonwu said.

Also speaking, the President-General of the community, Mr Obinna Nwafor, said that the community had written letters to draw the state government’s attention to the road and the erosion menace.





According to Nwafor, although no casualty has been recorded as a result of the gully, we are at the verge of being cut off from other communities, if nothing is done.

“They started the road during Mr Peter Obi’s administration as governor of the state but after his administration, little has been done,” he said.

Mr Chinedu Nwankwo, Chairman of Umuzokwe village, said that when completed, the Ufuma-Awa-Ndiukwuenu-Ugwuoba road would ease the evacuation of farm produce from the area.

Nwankwo noted that the people of the area had exhausted their resources on trying to salvage the gully but to no avail.

“We are begging the governor to complete and asphalt the road because the state government owes us the duty to construct roads,” he said.

Newsmen report that items distributed by Egwuonwu included 1,000 pieces of face masks, 500 sanitisers, sewing machines, hand dryers, 2,000 bags of rice and garri, among others.

The items were donated to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the vulnerable persons and less privileged in the area.