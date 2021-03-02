



The Anambra House of Assembly has expressed worry over the increasing rate of crimes in the state and called for urgent measures to address the menace.

Mr Noble Igwe, representing Ogbaru 1 Constituency, while speaking on a matter of urgent public importance, on Tuesday, lamented that the rate of crime had triggered fear among the residents.

Igwe said there were recent reports of residents who had been victims of a wide range of violent crimes, including armed robbery, assault, burglary, carjacking, kidnapping and extortion.

“Aware that security of lives and property is the primary function of the state government as enshrined in the constitution, there is the need to intensify efforts at taming the resurgence of crimes in some parts of the state, especially on theOnitsha-Owerri Road where miscreants rob travellers and motorists.

“This is a wake-up call for the state government and security agencies in the state,” he said.

In his contribution, Mr Charles Obimma, representing Oyi Constituency, said that the hoodlums attack residents in broad daylight and operated unchallenged.

“We are at the mercy of hoodlums now as the police no longer respond to distress calls after the #EndSARS protest. Bad boys now operate with boldness and impunity.





“I suggest that we institute community policing to secure residents of the state,” Obimma said.

In his views, Mr Lawrence Ezeudu, representing Dunukofia, advised that the state government should organise a security summit, inviting critical stakeholders to propose solutions to the security challenges.

Also, Mr Obinna Emeneka, representing Anambra East, suggested that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas, be invited to appear on the floor of the Assembly to explain how he planned to address the spike in criminal activities in the state.

“The resurgence of crime in some parts of the state, especially at Onitsha, shows that the state is going back to those terrible days of insecurity. We cannot fold our arms and allow this menace to go on,” Emeneka said.

In a resolution, the Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, called on Gov. Willie Obiano, to, as a matter of urgency, direct the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to beef up security in the state.

Meanwhile, the House held a valedictory session for the late Mr Martin Enem, a former lawmaker, who represented Onitsha South 1 Constituency in the House between 1991 and 1993.