



The Ekiti State Amotekun Corps has arrested three suspected kidnappers in the Igbara Odo area of the state following attacks on a woman along Erinjiyan–Igbara Odo Road on Monday.

The suspects, according to the corps, are 25-year-old Abubakar Musa, 20-year-old Yussuf Lawal and 30-year-old Babangida Usman.

Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig. Gen Joe Komolafe (retd), said on Tuesday, “The suspected kidnappers attacked the woman in the farm with machetes and inflicted wounds on her head. They escaped in view of other people into the bush. The woman has been taken to hospital where she is receiving medical attention”.

Komolafe, who said the arrest of the suspects in the bush followed tip off from the people in the area and manhunt by operatives of Amotekun, said, “When interrogated, they could not state their mission in the area and as well could not provide information on where they stayed.

“We will hand them over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution”, the corps commander said.

Shedding light on how they were arrested, Komolafe said, “This arrest was as a result of timely tip off. A woman was attacked in her farm yesterday and taken to hospital. But this morning, we directed the boys to go and search the bush and mount roadblock to make sure that the attackers they did not escape.





“When the suspects learned that Amotekun operatives were on the road, they decided to escape through the bush, it was then our men got hint again on the particular route they were passing. So, the other Amotekun detachment went to lay ambush for them, and they were arrested.

“It is our appeal to residents to give timely information to security agencies so that we can swoop on them and arrest them. If you see strange faces, please report, you can be guaranteed secrecy of information. Give us timely information, my men are ready to enter into the bush and secure the state,” he added.

Komolafe, who said failure to give timely information on suspects had been costly, noted, “For example, the unfortunate shooting incident of the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi; there was no way that people in that community would say they had not seen strange faces in that forest.

“The same thing is applicable in the case of the petrol station manager that happened in Isan Ekiti. There is no way some people in that area would say they did not see strange faces. Please give timely information for security,” he advised.