



Police operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Ogun State Annex, have successfully rescued an American citizen who was confined in a Lagos hotel where she was held against her wish for over a year.

The victim who hails from Washington DC, USA and is a retired civil servant in the US, arrived Nigeria on 13th February, 2019 on a visit to one Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku, 34 years old, a native of Ikeduru LGA of Imo State whom she met on Facebook.

She was however rescued by the IRT, following information received from a patriotic and civic minded Nigerian in the Meran area of Lagos State.

According to Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba, the rescue of the American lady is coming on the heels of a similar case of abducted Philippino lady who was lured to Nigeria by her supposed lover whom she equally met on Facebook.





Investigations reveal that the suspect, Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku is a graduate of Business Administration and Management and an internet fraudster who has defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public both locally and internationally.

Chukwuebuka deliberately lured the victim into the country under the pretext of love and deceitfully married her on 15th May, 2019.

He subsequently held her captive in a hotel, extorted from her monies amounting to a total of 48,000-USD.

He also forcefully collected and took control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances over the period of fifteen (15) months.

Chukwuebuka also used the victim as a front to defraud her associates and other foreign personalities and companies.

He will be charged to court on conclusion of investigation and prosecuted in line with the Cybercrime Prevention/Prohibition Act, 2015.