The Bayelsa State Police Command has given graphic details of how its men were attacked in Amassoma community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state over the unrest at the Niger Delta University.

The command said it has arrested 18 suspects for their role in the unrest and would be charged to Court as soon as investigations are completed.

According to the spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, the police had gone there based on invitation by the authorities of NDU to provide security for the reopening of the school as part of resolutions reached during a peace meeting brokered by the Bayelsa State Government.

Butswat, who dismissed reports that the Police shot at the protesters, however, explained that its men that were deployed to the School gate met a hostile crowd that fired shots at them and injured Policemen while its vehicles were vandalised.

“On arrival at the gate, the detachment of Policemen met a hostile crowd, who fired shots at them. The Police had to use reasonable force to contain the hostile protesters. In the ensuing melee, two Police Officers were injured; five Police vehicles vandalized and the protesters attacked the Amassoma Police Division.

“Meanwhile, 18 suspects have been arrested for riotous behavior, attacked on Police Station and Police Officers. The suspects will soon be charge to court.

“The Command has also rescued Eighty (80) Youth Corpers who are vulnerable to attack, from Amassoma Community and were handed over to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Officials in Yenagoa.”

The Command, though said it has deployed additional security to the community, also seized the opportunity to reiterate its earlier warning on unlawful and unauthorised gathering.