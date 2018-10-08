



A 33-year-old, Harryperry Obiajulu, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly impersonating an army colonel and stealing items worth N755,000.

Obiajulu is standing trial before Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, impersonation and stealing.

The accused committed the offences sometime in February at New Hotel in Shasha, a Lagos suburb, at noon, according to Police Prosecutor Benson Emuerhi.

Emuerhi said the accused, who conspired with others still at large, had presented himself as a colonel in the Nigerian Army.

He alleged that the accused on Sept. 3 at 6.30 p.m. at No. 4, Ola-Olu St., by Jimoh Bus Stop, Shasha, was caught with two army camouflage jungle hats and a military uniform.

He said the accused also stole an iPhone, one Samsung Galaxy S7, a Nokia phone and a Spectranet modem, all valued at N755,000.

“Obiajulu also stole a gold watch valued at 400,000 dollars and an international passport and some clothes.”

According to him, the accused was apprehended by the complainant, Ibrahim Bolaji and was later taken to Shasha Police Station for further questioning.

The offences contravened Sections 78 (a), (b), 287, 330 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

In her ruling, the magistrate granted the accused a bail of N100, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must provide evidence of three years tax payment and adjourned the case until Dec. 10.