Akwa Ibom: Police confirm attack on station

The police command in Akwa Ibom has confirmed Saturday’s attack on its Udung Uko Divisional Police Headquarters by gunmen.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Udung Uko in Akwa Ibom on Sunday.

Mr Macdon, a superintendent of police, said the situation would have been worse but for the gallant policemen on duty who repelled the attack.

He, however, said that the three officers who sustained gunshot wounds were receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the state.

“Gunmen on Saturday night attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters in Udung Uko Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

“At least three officers sustained fatal injuries, resulting from heavy gunshots as policemen on duty tried to repel the attack,” he said.

According to him, the identities of the assailants are still unknown as at press time.

Meanwhile, a source, who claimed anonymity, told newsmen that the gunmen came in a Sienna Toyota vehicle.