



A 42-year-old man identified as, Mr Daniel George, has bagged three years jail imprisonment for defiling a nine-year-old girl in Ikot Ekpene local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

He was convicted on Thursday, April 1, 2021 by the State High Court sitting in Ikot Ekpene, presided over by Justice Augustine Odokwo.

The parents of the victim (names withheld) had accused Daniel George who hails from Mbat Esifon in Obot Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State of defiling their daughter in February 2015.

But in his confessional statement George in his confessional statement denied having unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim. However he admitted that he only inserted his finger into the victim’s private part.





In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice Augustine Odokwo found George guilty of the offence brought against him before the Court in February 2016 in line with his confession.

Justice Odokwo sentenced him to three years imprisonment with whipping and also advised parents to always watch over their female children and to save the girl-child from their abusers and the likes of Daniel George.

It was learned that the convict who was residing in the same neighbourhood with the victim’s family, had ran away after committing the offence in 2015 for fear of being arrested.

He was however arrested in 2016 and charged to court in February of the same year.