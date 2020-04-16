<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has again directed that the ongoing lockdown order aimed at curtailing the spread of COvid-19 pandemic be carefully lifted on Friday and Saturday this week to enable residents re-stock foodstuffs and any prescribed medications.

The governor also directed that the ongoing lockdown in the state be extended for one week.

Recall that the governor had relaxed the lockdown order for two days, precisely on Good Friday and Easter Sunday to enable the citizens and residents to participate in the Easter celebration.

The Secretary to State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, who made this known in a statement yesterday evening added that the two days relaxed lockdown would last for seven hours on each day.

Ekuwem stated, “Following the enforcement of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations 2020 with some economic discomforts to citizens and residents of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, compassionate and sensitive to these discomforts, has directed as follows;

“The lockdown is extended by 1 week only

The lockdown is responsibly and carefully lifted on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 April 2020 from 6 am to 1 pm of each day to enable Akwa Ibomites re-stock foodstuffs and any prescribed medications.





“The Lockdown will be enforced after 1 pm on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 April 2020. All preventive measures earlier announced by the Akwa Ibom State Government COVID-19 medical management team remain in force during and after the 7-hour Respite on Friday and Saturday.

“For the purpose of emphasis, these measures include: Social Distancing in all gatherings, use of face masks while complying with social distancing, frequent hand washing with running water and soap, use of sanitizers at homes, entrance doors to homes, office buildings and churches”

He identified other preventive measures to include two passengers per tricycle with each passenger wearing a face mask and only one person per row in minibuses with passengers wearing face masks

He advised that any citizen or resident whose body temperature was found to be 38 degrees Centigrade and above should be escorted from a safe distance to the nearest medical facility for examination.

“The same applies to frequent coughing or sneezing and having difficulties in breathing. The Lockdown enforcement includes Jumaat services on Friday 17 April and Church services on Sunday 19 April, 2020.

”Akwa Ibom State Government will continue to monitor and review the COVID-19 situation globally and nationally in general and in our state in particular so as to respond speedily and appropriately to protect the health of our citizens”, Ekuwem added.