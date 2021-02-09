



The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, the state capital, has sentenced a 40-year-old man, Kufre Archibong, to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The court presided over by Justice Okon Okon in a judgement delivered on Monday ruled that Archibong was guilty of robbing one Bassey Akpan, a 43-year-old public servant in his residence at Nung Uyo Idoro, Uyo on 26th April, 2017.

Justice Okon held that the accused be “hanged by the neck until he is dead” praying God to have mercy upon his soul.

Archibong was arraigned with one Micher Ettetuk alias Uko Onu on December, 19, 2017 for conspiracy to commit armed robbery punishable under Sections 6 (b) and 1 (2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

They both pleaded not guilty to each of the count with the Police presenting investigation report, one Army colour mask, one machete with red cloth tied to it as well as statements of the accused as exhibits.





In his statement to the Police, Archibong had admitted that he and Micher, the second accused, and others met at Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of the State on April, 25 2017 and planned for the robbery.

He said the next day, April 25, 2017, they robbed four houses in Idaha Village, Mbiakpan village and Nung Uyo Idoro Road and took away items including cash, phones, laptops, clothes in bags and others.

Archibong admitted that they fired gun shots using six locally made pistols adding that he was unlucky to be arrested, while others escaped with their loots.

The Police Investigation Officer, Sergeant Ntuen Christopher of D Division, Itam said the accused confessed to the commission of the crime and took the Police to where he kept his locally made pistol and two cartridges on top of the ceiling of his house.