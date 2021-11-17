Akwa Ibom court adjourns slain job seeker’s case to December 13

Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo on Wednesday adjourned the murder case of slain job seeker, Iniubong Umoren, to December 13, 2021, for a trial within trial.

Justice Bassey Nkanang, presiding over the case of Uduak Akpan who had earlier confessed to the crime said the trial became necessary after Uduak Akpan denied his statement in which he confessed to the Police that he murdered Iniubong Umoren.

Trial-within-trial arises when in the course of a criminal proceeding, a defendant objects to the admissibility of an extrajudicial statement he made during interrogation by security agencies.

Justice Nkanang fixed the date for the Counsels to the first accused person, Uduak Akpan and the defendant to call witnesses in support of their claims.

While giving his evidence, Uduak Akpan, a 20-year-old undergraduate, told the Court that his confessional statement to the Police was not voluntarily made.

After hearing from the parties involved in the case, the Court set aside December 13, 2021, for ruling, when two more prosecution witnesses will also conclude their evidence.

The witnesses are Dr Emeka Nwafor, a Senior Consultant Pathologist from the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, who carried out post mortem examination on the body of Iniubong Umoren and Police Inspector, Samuel Udoh, attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of Akwa Ibom State Police Command, who investigated the incident.

The Court also admitted in evidence, the certificate of the photographs and videos showing the exhumation of the body of Iniubong Umoren and a two-in-one photograph of the decomposed body as exhibits in the matter.

The court further set December 1, 2021, as the date for adoption of written addresses on the trial within trial.