Landlords of Alagbaka/Police headquarters areas of Akure, the Ondo state capital have petitioned the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission(NBC) for sitting a Frequency Modulation (FM) station within their domain without recourse to laws guiding its establishment.

A petition written by residents in the area and signed by their Lawyer, Tunde Atere, said it was worrisome to them to notice the springing up of a structure and high mast/tower in the neighborhood without any prior knowledge of landlords in the area.

The environment, they said by original design, was purely a residential plan,but now having a commercial outlook.

According to representatives of the Landlords’ Association, Victor Adejimola and Mrs. Veronica Titus, all efforts by the community to know those behind the FM station failed, until police intervention.

Residents noticed that the consultant handling the project, has not done what he was expected to do before commencing the project,stressing that all procedures were jettisoned even as the project reached 65 percent completion.

The landlords said at the public review on the project, the panel’s chairman, Prof. Ayo Olajuyigbe of the Federal University of Technology Akure, (FUTA) faulted the c document presented by the consultant.

Olajuyigbe and officials of the Ministry of Environment, described the documents presented by the consultant as very defective and called for re-presentation.

The landlords said they were not against developmental plans for the community, but maintained that their welfare should be paramount and above individual pecuniary benefits.

They noted that the whole process of the project was faulty, while the consultant handling the project failed to do proper job to prevent future hazards.

The Landlords also expressed concern that some affluent individuals were threatening the landlords with ethnic sentiments without considering safety of human beings in the society.