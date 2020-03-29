<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The former Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has expressed shock over the explosions that rocked Akure, the capital city of Ondo State, Saturday, March 28, 2020.

This was contained in a statement released by his Media Office, in which he commiserated with the people and the Government of Ondo State, saying that he was saddened by the news of the explosions.

Obi thanked God that no life was reportedly lost, however regretting the timing of the incidence, which according to him, was coming on the heels of the global problems caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

He also regretted that the sad incidence would render many people homeless “at a time when the ‘stay at home’ lifestyle was highly encouraged.”

Obi appealed to Nigerians to understand that humanity needed more love now than ever, especially in the face of all the challenges going on at the global and national levels.





“We as a people must understand that this is the time to show extraordinary love to one another and to humanity in general. Let us desist from unleashing terror and inflicting more pains and injuries on people,” Obi appealed to Nigerians.

The former Anambra State Governor added that the Coronavirus pandemic which the world was contending with, was a reminder to all that the only way to live meaningfully was to promote the brotherhood of all men. He advised that people should see the Coronavirus outbreak as an opportunity to reach out to one another in love which, he said, was the raison d’etre of our lives as humans.

Obi further encouraged Nigerians to adhere strictly to the guidelines and safety measures recommended by the WHO and other health experts, even as he hoped that the challenges facing the people, both at the national and the global level, would soon be over.