Two Airtel employees, Isaac Ilupeju and Emmanuel Adeyanju, who allegedly stole N198, 000 under the guise of swapping a customer’s sim card, on Tuesday, appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Ilupeju, 33 and Adeyanju, 29, whose addresses were not given, are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The duo pleaded innocent of the offences preferred against them by the police.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Chinedu Njoku, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offences between July 10 and July 20, at 4 p.m., at Diamond Bank Plc, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Njoku said that the accused unlawfully swapped the complainant, Abdullahi Musa’s Airtel Sim Card number and used the number to withdraw the sum of N198, 000 from the complainant’s diamond bank account.

The offences contravened Sections 287 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The duo denied the offences and the magistrate, Mrs Folashade Botoku, admitted them on bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 12 for mention.