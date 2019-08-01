<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A female staff member of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (name withheld) has been arrested at the Yola Airport for allegedly stealing $600 belonging to a female pilgrim, Hafsat Mohammed.

The development was confirmed to News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Yola by the spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya.

Yahaya said that the FAAN official, who was on duty during screening, discovered pepper in Mohammed’s bag, which she allegedly threatened to seize if the traveller didn’t offer her a bribe.

Yahaya said the pilgrim gave the FAAN employee 10 Saudi Riyals to allow her go with the pepper.

“It was during the bribe negotiation that the FAAN employee stole the $600 from the woman’s bag which she pretended to be searching.

“When the pilgrim later discovered that her money was missing, she raised the alarm and the money was found in the possession of the FAAN staff member,” he added.

Yahaya explained that the FAAN staff member hid the money inside her hair and used her beret to cover it.

He said the case has been referred to CID for further investigation after which the suspect will be charged to court.