A 37-year-old agent, Ogungbenle Adewale, on Tuesday appeared in Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun State over alleged land fraud.

The police charged Adewale, whose address was not provided, with three counts of false pretences, conspiracy and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Cpl. Titi Olatoye, told the court that the defendant and some others at large committed the offence in 2018 at Eledi area in Ota, Ogun.

Olatoye alleged that the defendant and his accomplices, unlawfully, and with false pretence, obtained N2 million from the complainant, Moroof Owolabi, to buy land.





She said that the defendant (Adewale) converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecution said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390 (d), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code Vol.1, Law of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Sam Obaleye admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Obaleye ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until March 2 for trial.