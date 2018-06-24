The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to collaborate with the Board to check activities of beggars in the area.

Mr Muktar Ibrahim, the AEPB Head of Information and Outreach Unit, spoke in Abuja, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Ibrahim who described guardians of children beggars as syndicates, exploiters and molesters, also urged the syndicates to desist from using children to source for livelihood.

“We advise such people to desist from using other people’s children to source for livelihood. It is wicked and evil; it is not what we desire at this point of our national development.’’

He assured the FCT residents that AEPB would not relent in its efforts to unmask the exploiters and molesters of the beggars.

According to him, a guardian ought to provide some form of mentorship and sustenance for the wards under him or her.

“But when you find somebody that sends students to the streets under the guise of guardianship and mentorship, I think there is contradiction there.

“I call on them to desist from their wicked act.

“I expect that any guardian that is interested in the welfare of his or her ward should do the right thing, either engaging such a child in some meaningful employment or sending him/her to school.

“But not push such child to the streets to beg. I don’t think that is good enough,” he said.