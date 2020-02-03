<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Zuba New Terminal, Mr. Saidu Abdullahi has alleged that Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) Officials collected money from traders to thwart the relocation plans of the Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello.

Speaking authoritatively before the AEPB Boss, Mr. Baba Shehu Lawal, NURTW Chairman said, he can go to any length to testify against the corrupt AEPB officials.

He made this allegation when the Chairman on Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Flow, Comrade Ikharo Attah lead members of his team to see the level compliance of the transporters and traders at the new Zuba Terminal, yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, “The problem is that the traders are under us, they divided into two, the other group gathered money and give to AEPB in Area 3 Enforcement office and Dei Dei office”.

Collaborating the allegation, the Zuba Terminal Manager, Useni Usman confirmed the weighty allegation, saying, “We receive the news of relocating to a new terminal with topmost joy because it will ease traffic gridlock in Zuba axis.

W“e cleared the new terminal, barricade it and even put CCTV cameras for traders and transporters to moved in, but some of the traders refused to comply. We gathered that some of them contributed money to give AEPB Officials in Area 3 office.

They were even bragging that nobody will demolish the place that its the new terminal that the government is going to demolish”.

However, the Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Baba Shehu Lawal, said their job is to remove all nuisances that will bring a hindrance to free flow of traffic or unauthorized trading in the street corridors are all illegal.

He said that, ”Our staff in AEPB cannot be part of illegality when you are to bring sanity to the city, you cannot be part of the people bringing the problem to the city management, this is completely new to me.





“It is very wrong for them to gather money and gives particular Officers or office. He urged the traders to follow up with the officers they gave money”, said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, FCTA Task Team on Traffic Management, Comrade Ikharo Attah, who led the team said the bribery allegations against those who should be at the forefront of the decongestion drive is “Quite shocking, disappointing and it is something we are not happy about, especially at a time when you have a minister who so trusts us and believes that we should go and deliver, but here we are hearing these allegations.

According to him, “It is very disheartening we gathered that some monies have gone into the hands of some officials in Area 3. Though these are still allegations, for the fact that you can hear the unity of voices speaking against it really demoralizes some of us we believe that the Minister has worked so hard to put Abuja on the path that it should…among world-class to cities.

On whether the culprits would be penalised, Ikharo said: “The Minister is very bitter. They are FCTA staff; I think the minister will take his own decision, indoor not want to preempt him.

“He has the Human Resource Development – those who have the discipline unit, and I am sure they will be looking at all these allegations put together. It very weighty.

“Malam Musa Bello is a man everybody believes in. A man who believes in living within his means and act on the platform of integrity rather than go crazy with wealth which cannot be taken out of the world.”

The Chairman stated these and concluded that the exercise was a very successful, adding that the terminal was already functional, the is cleared road and the transporters have got their own taskforce to continue enforcement