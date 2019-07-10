<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Permanent Secretary of the Adamawa State Ministry of Mineral Resources, Emmanuel Piridimso, has been kidnapped.

Emmanuel was abducted at his residence in the state capital, Yola, in the early hours of Wednesday, according to a member of his family, Francis Samuel, who said the gunmen stormed the residence of the permanent secretary at Clark’s Quarters in Jimeta, about 3:20 am and took him away.

“The gunmen came bearing two guns and abducted the Permanent Secretary at gunpoint. They carted away his handset and that of his wife.

“We have tried to no avail to contact the Permanent Secretary through his phone number, and the abductors refused to pick our calls. As at the time we are speaking, the abductors were yet to contact us,” Francis Samuel explained.

The state police command confirmed the incident, assuring of efforts to redeem the situation.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Suleiman Yahaya, told newsmen Wednesday morning, “The police have already deployed IG’s rapid response team to track and arrest the culprits and to also rescue the victim.”