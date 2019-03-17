



A Yola resident and owner of a block of 21 flats in Karu, near Abuja, has cried out that property racketeers are stalking him, apparently to kidnap and force him to sign off the Karu property.

Malam Abubakar Zira who said he built the Karu block between 2000 and 2003, appealed to security agents to delay no further in addressing his situation.

He said, “Everyday I have to change where I sleep, because they are desperately after me. I have found them trailing me in many places. I am not afraid to die but I don’t think that’s what they want. They want to kidnap me and force me to sign a document to denounce my property.”

Zira who spoke to newsmen in Yola concerning the property, said the battle to keep it had been a long one. “I discovered that some people had cloned or forged title documents to my property situated at Plot MF20 at Karu village extension. They even placed a banner on it in April 2017,” he said.

He added that he had since then got his lawyers on two occasions to write Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS) to place a caveat on the property but that AGIS had refused to do so.

“Meanwhile, I have been receiving calls from several people threatening me,” he said, following which he said he petitioned the FCT Minister, the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Department of State Security Service and the acting chairman of the EFCC.

He lamented that the petition had not yielded expected result, as the threatening calls to his phone line had continued and attempts had actually been made to abduct him.

Recalling the incidents, the 69-year-old Abubakar Zira who retired as the managing director of Adamawa State Investment Company, said, “On 16th December 2018, my house (in Yola) was besieged by some people who came to kidnap me on my way to the mosque at 4.45 am. I managed to escape and

I reported this to the Adamawa State Police Command, the DSS, Brigade Commander, 23 Brigade Yola and the NSCDC and I had peace for a while.

“On 24th February 2019, another attempt to kidnap me was made while I was returning from Michika after casting my vote, which I reported to the above security agencies and the AIG Zone 3.”

He expressed the regret that “after making a detailed petition to the Minister of the FCT, IGP, DS DSS, and acting chairman of EFCC about six months now, it is clear that no action has been taken to address my complaint, rather the people who are interested in confiscating my property are left to chase and trail me.”

Wondering why even AGIS would not act on requests made on his behalf by his lawyers, Abubakara Zira said he was disturbed that he had been made a fugitive for reason that he had been trying to protect a property that he acquired legitimately.