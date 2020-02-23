<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





More revelations have continued to pour in over the unfortunate Boko Haram terrorists attack on the Garkida community in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Friday.

It has been revealed that insurgents carried out the attack with reckless abandon for six hours in the town which is located on the Gombi-Biu – Damaturu Road, sharing proximity with Southern Borno and Sambisa Forest.

Reports say police barracks, churches and a house belonging to Gen Paul Tarfa (retd.) were among several buildings burnt by the terrorists during the attack.





Meanwhile, the Islamic State’s West Africa Province is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging that they killed three soldiers and took some worshippers in a church hostage in addition to other villagers in the community.

Though, the Nigerian Army troops were said to have engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, but retreated at a stage to reinforce when the firing coming from the terrorists’ side became superior.

The trigger-happy terrorists shot aimlessly at all directions killing residents and burning down many buildings.

There were also reports, according to a national daily, that the residents sighted the terrorists and warned the soldiers in the vicinity of the impending attack before the insurgents eventually overran the town.