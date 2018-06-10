The Police have confirmed the death of eight persons, seven of which are of the same family, on Sunday died in a road accident.

The accident occurred at Ugwuonyeama on the Enugu-Onitsha road on Sunday morning.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Enugu State, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the accident occurred at 8 a.m.

Amaraizu said the accident involved a Toyota car with registration number CM960FKJ and Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ENU75YY, belonging to a mass transit company.

“The two vehicles collided,’’ he said.

The PPRO said that seven passengers in the Toyota car, members of the same family, died in the incident.

He added that their bodies had been deposited in the mortuary of the Enugu State University of Teaching Hopsital – ESUT, at Parklane.

He said four others sustained injuries in the accident and were receiving medical attention at same the hospital, adding that investigation into the incident had commenced.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) had also confirmed the killing of five people in a road accident in Lambata Kwakuti Road in Gurara local government area of Niger state.

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Yusuf Garba, said that the accident involved a white colour BMW car and Scana truck.

According to him, the accident is caused by over speeding and dangerous overtaking.

He said that FRSC personnel in the outposts would continue to monitor road users against overloading, dangerous driving.

Garba advised motorists to always obey speed limits as prescribed by the law and also install speed limiting devices in their vehicles to checkmate the temptation of over-speeding.

He also called on road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary road crashes.

”We have since embarked on a 24-hour patrol on all the federal highways to ensure safety of road users by enforcing traffic rules and regulations”, he said.