



A fatal accident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday has claimed the life of a 27-year-old man in Benin, Edo State.

The accident which involved a blue-coloured Lexus saloon car with registration number BEN 862 PJ, allegedly occurred around 1:30 a.m, inside the roundabout of the 5-Junction, along Uselu-Lagos Road.

It was gathered that those involved in the accident, lived around Ugbowo area, and were returning from a night party.

It was observed that the car which was coming from the TV road, apparently on top speed, lost control at the roundabout, somersaulted several times, before landing on its roof in the centre of the roundabout.

The driver of the ill-fated car was said to have died on the spot, whilethe four other occupants sustained varying, but serious degrees of injuries.

When newsmen visited the scene of the crash, traffic police operatives were seen on the scene.

A young man who did not want to be named told newsmen that the deceased was a close friend of his neighbour.

He said, “I learnt that he was 27-year old. I also know that he moved into his own house just two weeks ago.

“I overheard his friend saying that he warned him not to drive that night. He said he told him to sleep in a hotel till this morning before going home, but that he insisted on going home.”

When contacted on phone, the State Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he would be able to comment on the accident only on Monday.